Woman hits $954K jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A slots player at the South Point figures to enjoy her stay at the Las Vegas casino, especially after hitting a jackpot worth six figures.

A guest at the South Point who hit a jackpot worth $954,263.11 Wednesday night. (SouthPointlv/Twitter)

The player, identified by the casino on its Twitter account as Rhonda, won $954,263 Wednesday night on a 25 cent Wheel of Fortune Progressive machine.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $954,264.00. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) May 9, 2019

Congratulations to Rhonda! She won $954,263.11 last night on one of our Wheel of Fortune Progressive machines. What's the first thing you'd be doing this morning if you were in her shoes?! pic.twitter.com/WQ6ir3Rksc — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 9, 2019

According to tweets from IGT, this marks the biggest jackpot hit on an IGT slot machine in the Las Vegas Valley since April 14 when a player won a $13.2 million Megabucks jackpot at Sunset Station in Henderson.

#IGTJackpots MegaBucks just hit at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino in Henderson, NV for $13,154,723.42. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) April 14, 2019

