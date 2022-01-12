60°F
Woman hits nearly $1 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 4:39 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A woman won nearly $1 million at the Flamingo on Tuesday morning.

Caesars Entertainment said the woman was visiting Las Vegas from Olympia, Washington, for a family vacation, when she decided to sit at a Face Up Pai Gow table for the first time. She hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $968,167, plus another $5,000 for the Fortune Bonus.

The woman plans to use the winnings to invest in her nail salon business, Caesars Entertainment said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

