Woman hits nearly $1 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The woman was visiting from Olympia, Washington, when she hit the winning hand.
A woman won nearly $1 million at the Flamingo on Tuesday morning.
Caesars Entertainment said the woman was visiting Las Vegas from Olympia, Washington, for a family vacation, when she decided to sit at a Face Up Pai Gow table for the first time. She hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $968,167, plus another $5,000 for the Fortune Bonus.
The woman plans to use the winnings to invest in her nail salon business, Caesars Entertainment said.
