Woman suing off-Strip casino after elevator falls 22 stories

The lawsuit claims the woman sustained injuries in the incident.

A woman is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino for injuries she claims were sustained when an elevator fell 22 stories.

Rebecca Keith Wood filed a civil suit in Clark County District Court against the Palms hotel-casino, the Palms Place condominiums and Otis Elevator Company alleging the parties were negligent in maintaining and inspecting elevators on the premises. Wood is suing for financial compensation in excess of $15,000 for general and specific damages in addition to attorney’s fees.

Neither Palms Casino Resort nor its listed attorney responded to a request for comment.

Wood originally filed suit on March 3, naming Palms hotel-casino and its listed owners, FP Holdings L.P., Otis and TK Elevator Corporation as defendants. On March 14, TK Elevator was voluntarily dismissed from the complaint. An amended complaint was filed March 20, with Palms Place named as a defendant.

According to the complaint, Wood was an invited guest of the property on May 5, 2023. During her stay, Wood sustained “serious injuries” when an elevator dropped 22 stories.

It is unclear whether Wood was inside the elevator or nearby when it fell, how she sustained her injuries or the extent of her injuries.

The complaint states Wood “received medical and other treatments for injuries sustained to her bodily limbs, organs and nervous systems, all or some of which conditions may be permanent and disabling.”

An attorney on file for Wood did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The suit alleges that the defendants had a duty of care to warn guests about the “dangerous, obvious condition” of the elevators. It further alleges that the named defendants should have maintained the elevator in a “safe and operational manner,” and to inspect the lifts for any defects.

