Woman ‘violently assaulted,’ ignored at Strip restaurant, hotel, lawsuit says

A woman is suing a Strip restaurant and hotel after being “violently” assaulted and then allegedly ignored by security personnel.

Nevada resident Malissa Danielle Miles is suing multiple parties for negligence including — Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Linq, The Linq Hotel, Off The Strip Bistro & Bar and its co-owner and operator Andrew Belmonti — after she claims she was “battered” and “bloodied” inside the restaurant, leading to a medical emergency, which was ignored by security personnel.

Representatives for Caesars Entertainment and Off The Strip couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Clark County District Court, Miles claims she was “violently assaulted” by two unknown women near the bathroom at Off The Strip, a restaurant at the Linq Promenade, on June 8, 2023. During the attack, she was struck in the face and forcefully slammed into a nearby wall, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Miles was left “visibly bloodied and disoriented,” and sustained serious, permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

The suit alleges security personnel were “untrained, ill-equipped, and failed” to recognize the signs of her injury and left Miles to wander the premises of the casino in a “confused and unassisted state.”

“Rather than contacting emergency medical services or securing the premises to prevent further harm, Defendants’ agents and employees allowed Plaintiff — who was clearly suffering from cognitive impairment and trauma — to wander through the casino premises in a confused and unassisted state,” stated the lawsuit.

Miles is asking for general damages in excess of $15,000, special damages to be determined at the time of trial, interest at the statutory rate, reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of suit and other relief the court deems just and proper.

