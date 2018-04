A local woman won a $1.4 million jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Resort this weekend, according to a spokeswoman for the resort’s owner, Station Casinos.

The winning Buffalo slot machine is seen at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

The woman, who won the jackpot while playing a Buffalo slot machine at the Henderson hotel-casino, has chosen to remain anonymous, the spokeswoman said in an email.

The slot machine is made by Aristocrat Technologies.