Woman wins jackpot valued at nearly $750K at Ellis Island

A Clark County resident won a casino jackpot valued at nearly $750,000 playing a slot machine at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery.

Ellis Island hotel-casino contruction site on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The 30-year old hit the jackpot Saturday night while playing Aristocrat Leisure’s “Buffalo” game, according to Christina Ellis, director of marketing for the casino.

The woman asked to remain anonymous. The actual valued of the prize was $747,243.68, said Ellis. The woman was treated to a free dinner afterward.

It is the largest win at Ellis Island in more than a decade. In 2005, a 38-year old man won $1 million playing Wheel of Fortune, said Ellis.

