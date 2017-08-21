ad-fullscreen
Casinos & Gaming

Woman wins jackpot valued at nearly $750K at Ellis Island

By Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2017 - 2:09 pm

A Clark County resident won a casino jackpot valued at nearly $750,000 playing a slot machine at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery.

The 30-year old hit the jackpot Saturday night while playing Aristocrat Leisure’s “Buffalo” game, according to Christina Ellis, director of marketing for the casino.

The woman asked to remain anonymous. The actual valued of the prize was $747,243.68, said Ellis. The woman was treated to a free dinner afterward.

It is the largest win at Ellis Island in more than a decade. In 2005, a 38-year old man won $1 million playing Wheel of Fortune, said Ellis.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

 

