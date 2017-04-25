Work on Steve Wynn’s Paradise Park to begin late this year

Rendering of proposed Wynn Resorts Paradise Park on the Las Vegas Strip. (JP Morgan/Wynn Resorts)

Work will begin by the end of the year on the first phase of Steve Wynn’s next big Las Vegas creation, Wynn Paradise Park, a 20-acre lagoon that would host watersports by day and fireworks displays at night.

Wynn Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn devoted much of the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call Tuesday providing details of the project that will be built on what is now an 18-hole golf course just east of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

In early descriptions of the project, Wynn described a lagoon surrounded by new convention facilities, new restaurants and retail, a 1,000-room hotel tower, a white-sand beach and a boardwalk.

Wynn also dedicated time on the call to his expectation that the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas and the construction of a new stadium to house the team would be a massive success for Southern Nevada.

“I love that the Raiders are coming,” said Wynn, who said he talked NFL football with Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on a recent vacation in the Bahamas. “This was whip cream and cherry on the cake.”

Wynn predicted Las Vegas would become known as the sports capital of the nation when the Raiders arrive and that the National Basketball Association would someday locate a franchise at the T-Mobile Arena.

