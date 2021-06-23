95°F
Casinos & Gaming

World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 7:27 am
 
Updated June 23, 2021 - 2:05 pm
A view of Gatsby's cocktail lounge during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view of Gatsby's cocktail lounge during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A partial view of Gatsby's cocktail lounge is seen from the casino floor during a tour of Resor ...
A partial view of Gatsby's cocktail lounge is seen from the casino floor during a tour of Resorts World ahead of itÕs opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A slot machine with wireless phone charging capabilites is seen on the casino floor is seen dur ...
A slot machine with wireless phone charging capabilities is seen on the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the Crockfords gaming area during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view of the Crockfords gaming area during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las V ...
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las V ...
A view of the casino floor is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A depiction of Elvis is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A depiction of Elvis is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of one of the entrances to the Famous Foods Street Eats area during a tour of Resorts Wo ...
A view of one of the entrances to the Famous Foods Street Eats area during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the Genting Palace restaurant is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view of the Genting Palace restaurant is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sandwich offerings from Mozz, by local chef James Trees, are seen during a tour of Resorts Worl ...
Sandwich offerings from Mozz, by local chef James Trees, are seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chef James Trees prepares a chicken parmesan sandwich at Mozz, inside of the Famous Foods Stree ...
Chef James Trees prepares a chicken parmesan sandwich at Mozz, inside of the Famous Foods Street Eats area, during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lead bartender Michael Giambrone prepares the Old Sport cocktail at Gatsby's cocktail lounge du ...
Lead bartender Michael Giambrone prepares the Old Sport cocktail at Gatsby's cocktail lounge during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A bar in the Conrad hotel lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A bar in the Conrad hotel lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A logo for Resorts World is seen on a table on the casino floor during a tour ahead of the opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A logo for Resorts World is seen on a table on the casino floor during a tour ahead of the opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A mural outside of Craig's Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A mural outside of Craigs Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of Craig's Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
An interior view of Craig's Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the Crockfords lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view of the Crockfords lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Conrad hotel lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
The Conrad hotel lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Rolls-Royce Phantom is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A Rolls-Royce Phantom is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Conrad suite is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A Conrad suite is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the pool area and beyond is seen from a Conrad suite during a tour of Resorts World a ...
A view of the pool area and beyond is seen from a Conrad suite during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Conrad suite is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wedn ...
A Conrad suite is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view inside of the Fred Segal store at The District during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A view inside of the Fred Segal store at The District during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An art piece inside of the Conrad lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
An art piece inside of the Conrad lobby is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The world’s most technologically advanced resort opens its doors on the Strip on Thursday and even those who aren’t in the building will be able to appreciate some of those features.

While guests of Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors to the public at 11 p.m., will be able to experience a cash-free casino floor through a system developed by Konami Gaming when they gamble, those waiting outside to get in will be entertained by video images projected on the 100,000-square-foot video wall on Resorts World’s West Tower.

One of the largest video displays in the world, the Resorts World screen is 294 feet high, 340 feet wide and has 3,552 individual LED panels projecting content. Images can be seen for miles on the Strip and beyond.

The $4.3 billion resort was developed by Malaysia-based Genting Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

