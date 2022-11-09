Wynn CEO believes Fertitta investment a smart buy

The Houston billionaire’s acquisition of 6.9 million shares of Wynn stock came at a time when the share price was low.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., said he believes the large acquisition of company stock by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta is a wise investment decision as opposed to a prelude to take over the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The top executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd. said he believes the large acquisition of company stock by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta is a wise investment decision as opposed to a prelude to take over the company.

Craig Billings, CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, shared his thoughts after he was asked Wednesday during the company’s third-quarter earnings call what he thought of Fertitta’s purchase of 6.9 million shares of Wynn stock, reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last month.

Fertitta, sole owner and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment Inc., owns the Landry’s restaurant empire and other restaurant brands, the Golden Nugget Casino operations in multiple states, including downtown Las Vegas, and the Houston Rockets. He is a cousin of the Red Rock Resorts-owning Frank Fertitta family.

Based on the company’s closing stock price on the day of the transaction, the Fertitta investment was estimated at $385 million and made him, with 6.1 percent of shares, the second largest individual investor behind Elaine Wynn, who has 8.9 percent.

“Kudos to him because he’s done quite well since he appears to have started acquiring in the second quarter when the stock was excessively cheap,” Billings said. “It’s actually right around where we were buying back stock as well.”

A report on Fertitta’s purchase by Las Vegas gaming industry analyst John DeCree, published after the transaction, presented theories ranging from the move was just a passive investment to the possibility it was the first step toward a corporate takeover.

Billings thinks it’s the former.

“Based on what we’ve seen watching our share register as we do constantly, some time in Q2 we began seeing accumulations really by certain banks that have traditionally been associated with derivative transactions,” Billings said.

“We watched those banks establish positions in our stock and we were well aware of them. All in all, I think it’s just a great recognition of the value of our equity. There’s not much more to say about that.”

DeCree’s report indicated Ferttita’s acquisition of Wynn stock as a casual investment transaction would be contrary to strategies he’s used in the past to take over companies. He cited initial investments in McCormick & Schmick’s and Morton’s Restaurant Group as examples of initial investments leading to corporate takeovers.

