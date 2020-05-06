Wynn CEO: Employees to continue to receive pay through May 31

Wynn Resorts reported $953.7 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2020, down 42 percent from the same period last year.

Las Vegas police and security officers at Wynn Las Vegas move barricades out front of the resort's Las Vegas Boulevard entrance as the resort shuts down operations on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO is hopeful the company’s Las Vegas hotel-casinos can reopen in late May.

The casino operator reported $953.7 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2020, down 42 percent from the same period last year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting gaming markets in both the Chinese territory of Macao and the U.S. — two markets that house Wynn properties — CEO Matt Maddox remained confident the casino operator would be able to recover.

“While the current environment is clearly challenging, we are confident that travel and tourism will recover in both the U.S. and China, and our industry leading assets, fortress balance sheet and talented team members position the Company to thrive in the years ahead,” Maddox said in a Wednesday statement.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, the company’s two Las Vegas properties, have been closed since March 17. The company’s Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts has been shut down since March 15. And all casinos in Macao, including Wynn’s, were forced to shut down for 15 days in February.

The company announced in April that it would pay all salaried, hourly and part-time U.S. employees full wages through May 15, for a total of 60 days of payroll continuance. Maddox said Wednesday that the company has extended pay through the end of the month.

The coverage includes more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees.

It’s still unclear when casinos in Nevada will be allowed to reopen, but CEO Matt Maddox has said he hopes to reopen Wynn’s properties by Memorial Day, May 25.

Last month, the company laid out an updated health and sanitation plan, which includes the use of thermal cameras, altered floor layouts and masks worn by all employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz or bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.