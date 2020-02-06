Wynn CEO: Macao closures costing up to $2.6M a day

Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Matt Maddox said in an earnings call Thursday that it’s too early to determine when company properties in Macao will reopen and the company is spending between $2.4 million and $2.6 million a day in expenses during the closures.

Wynn Macau hotel and casino in Macao. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wynn Macau hotel and casino in Macao. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Matt Maddox said in an earnings call Thursday that the company is spending between $2.4 million and $2.6 million a day in expenses during the closures in Macao.

He said it’s also too early to determine when company properties in Macao will reopen.

Wynn derives more than 60 percent of its revenue from its two properties — Wynn Macau and its attached Encore Macau on the city’s main peninsula and Wynn Palace just off the Cotai Strip.

The company reported a net loss of $72.9 million, 68 cents a share, on revenue of $1.653 billion for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $464.9 million, $4.31 per share, on revenue of $1.688 billion for the same quarter in 2018.

On Tuesday, Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng announced the 41 casinos of the special administrative region would be closed for at least 15 days, but some industry leaders fear closures could be longer.

Late Thursday, medical experts at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported 565 deaths from the virus and 28,088 confirmed cases with most of them centered around Wuhan, China, in the Hubei district of central mainland China. There have been 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 12 in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.