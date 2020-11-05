Wynn CEO reports ‘strong leisure demand on weekends’ in Q3

Wynn Las Vegas saw “strong leisure demand on weekends with solid hotel occupancy and casino play,” CEO Matt Maddox said.

This Aug. 7, 2020, file photo shows Wynn Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported a 78 percent drop in revenue in the third quarter.

Revenues were $370.5 million, down from $1.65 billion in the same period last year. Net loss was $758.1 million for the quarter, or $7.10 per diluted share.

However, CEO Matt Maddox said the company was encouraged by its progress amid the pandemic; Encore Boston Harbor delivered record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the quarter, and Wynn Las Vegas saw “strong leisure demand on weekends with solid hotel occupancy and casino play.”

Like other Las Vegas operators, the company has been facing low foot traffic inside its Strip properties in recent months. In October, the company scaled back operations at its Encore property, closing the property between Mondays and Thursdays.

Wynn shares closed up 5.3 percent Thursday to $80.13 on the Nasdaq.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.