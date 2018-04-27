Wynn CEO to rename Boston Harbor project

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox has officially proposed removing the Wynn name from their company’s $2.5 billion Boston project.

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to be complete in June 2019.

Construction cranes tower over the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Construction workers leave at the end of their shift at the Wynn Resorts casino site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Clouds pass over the Wynn Resorts casino construction site in Everett, Mass., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Massachusetts gambling regulators consider Wynn Resorts' request to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, from its state casino license. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Maddox told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Friday morning at a hearing that Wynn Resorts will rename the project Encore Boston Harbor. The project was initially named Wynn Boston Harbor.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox proposes project name change to the Commission from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) April 27, 2018

The 42-year old executive’s announcement comes amid an investigation by state regulators into sexual harassment allegations against founder and former chairman Steve Wynn.

The allegations caused an uproar, leading many in Massachusetts to call for changing the Boston casino’s name before the Wynn sign was hoisted atop the building.

Wynn Resorts has invested about $1.4 billion to date into the project, which is scheduled to open in June 2019.

Maddox told the commission the company has taken “rapid and decisive actions” to distance itself from founder Steve Wynn, who stepped down from all positions in February and sold all his stock in March.

