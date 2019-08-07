Wynn chairman Phil Satre recommended for gaming license approval

Wynn Resorts Ltd. board chairman Phil Satre was recommended for licensing approval as a director by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., center, and Phil Satre, right, board chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd., return to their seats after speaking at the Nevada Gaming Commission, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. Dr. Tony Alamo, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, is at left. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Longtime Nevada gaming industry executive Phil Satre, chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s board of directors, was recommended for licensing as a corporate director Wednesday by the state Gaming Control Board.

Satre joined Wynn’s board in August 2018 as vice chairman and was elevated to chairman earlier this year, replacing D. Boone Wayson.

A yearlong investigation of Satre conducted by board agents found no regulatory or character issues.

The board spent about 15 minutes interviewing Satre about Wynn’s future plans in Las Vegas, Macao and Japan, and received an update on operations at Encore Boston Harbor, which opened in June.

The unanimously approved recommendation for licensing is expected to be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Aug. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

