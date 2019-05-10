75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn considering appeal of ruling by Massachusetts regulators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2019 - 5:22 pm
 

Wynn Resorts Ltd. officials still haven’t determined whether they will appeal some of the punishment assessed last month by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Company officials also gave their first indication Thursday that they may not open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor property by June 23 as planned.

Executives made their remarks in a conference call on the company’s first-quarter earnings posted Thursday. The company reported a 3.7 percent drop in revenue to $1.651 billion, due primarily to a 15 percent revenue decline in Macau, but net income swung from a loss to a profit for the quarter that ended March 31.

The company’s 2018 first-quarter loss was attributed to the payment of a court settlement.

In Macau, the company’s Wynn Palace property on the Cotai Strip had the best quarterly performance in its history, but the company’s Wynn Macau and Encore Macau resorts on the peninsula lagged because rooms and public areas are under renovation.

The company has been embroiled in a regulatory fight to keep its gaming license in Massachusetts for the past year and on Thursday reiterated that it could appeal the Gaming Commission’s April 30 ruling that fined the company $35 million and CEO Matt Maddox another $500,000.

It also said the company would be required to pay for an independent monitor to conduct a full review and evaluation of all policies and organizational changes adopted by the company.

The ruling followed an investigation and three days of hearings into how company executives and board members responded to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn. He has denied the allegations.

“We are still reviewing the decision as it relates to some of the secondary and tertiary conditions imposed by the commission,” Maddox told investors. “We do not believe if we choose to appeal that that will impact our ability to open the project at the end of June.”

Maddox wasn’t specific about what aspect of the commission’s discipline could be appealed to Massachusetts state courts.

Noncommittal on opening date

Maddox repeatedly used “late June” as a reference point for the Encore Boston Harbor opening, the first time in months the company hasn’t pointed to June 23 as the date the 671-room resort would open its doors in Everett, Massachusetts. Earlier this week, the commission met and began expediting the regulatory process for the opening. Still, Maddox was noncommittal about the date.

“I don’t know if the opening date will be June 23 or a week or two later, but we’re going to make sure that it’s flawless and clearly the regulatory complexity we’ve been through has been a challenge,” Maddox said in the call. “So we’re now doubling back and the team on the ground there is terrific. We are ready to open. We may give ourselves another week, we may not, but the property there looks great.”

Wynn Las Vegas President Marilyn Spiegel also commented on a new local development — the removal of parking fees from the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore parking garages.

“Although if you came here and you spent $50, you had a validation, it was frankly an irritant to those folks who would drive into the parking garage and most people who come here do spend more than $50,” Spiegel said in response to an investor’s question.

“Why upset them? So we did that and it also helps us with our high-end local customers,” she said. “It’s been so well received, we’re very pleased we’ve moved forward on that.”

Wynn’s departure from paid parking leaves most Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International Strip properties and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as the last properties to charge for parking on the Strip.

Las Vegas revenue down

Operating revenue from the company’s Las Vegas properties was down 7.1 percent to $401 million and cash flow fell 24 percent to $108.3 million. The downturns were attributed to the Stripwide decline in baccarat play.

Maddox was upbeat about the company’s future, particularly in 2020 when a new 430,000-square-foot Wynn convention facility will be open in Las Vegas, the Wynn Palace Crystal Pavilion area will be open and Encore Boston Harbor will be open.

“Customers with money and choice always go to the place that they enjoy most and you cannot replicate Las Vegas or Macau anywhere else on the planet,” Maddox said. “The number of hotel rooms, the entertainment options, the infrastructure, the service levels can’t be replicated. So our company and our growth profile are properly situated to bet on the future growth of the two best gaming jurisdictions in the world, Las Vegas and Macau, and I’m a very firm believer that our product is positioned perfectly in both of those markets.”

That confidence was also reflected in the board of directors increasing the company’s quarterly dividend 33.3 percent to $1 a share, payable May 30 to shareholders of record on May 22.

Wynn shares were up 37 cents, 0.3 percent, to $136.33 in Thursday trading with volume slightly above average. In the extended after-hours session, after results were announced, shares fell $6.09, 4.5 percent, to end at $130.24 a share.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Business Videos
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
THE LATEST