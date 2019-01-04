Wynn documents shielded by Nevada judge in Massachusetts probe

A temporary order preventing the Massachusetts Gaming Commission from releasing its investigative report on Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s handling of sexual harassment claims involving Steve Wynn remained in effect after a court hearing.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. on March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A temporary order preventing the Massachusetts Gaming Commission from releasing its investigative report on Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s handling of sexual harassment claims involving Steve Wynn remained in effect after a court hearing.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez on Friday extended a restraining order and advised attorneys for Wynn, the resort and the commission to resolve differences on making public the documents and transcripts Steve Wynn believes are privileged attorney-client communications.

Attorneys are scheduled to provide a status update Jan. 11.

It’s unclear how Friday’s courtroom maneuverings will affect Massachusetts’ efforts to conduct an adjudicatory hearing on Wynn Resorts’ licensing in that state. Commissioners had hoped to conduct a hearing in late November, but it has been indefinitely postponed.

A spokeswoman said the commission is continuing efforts to conduct its suitability hearing for Wynn Resorts, which plans to open its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor project in June.

“The MGC will now closely review the judge’s ruling and assess its overall impact on the investigation,” a statement emailed Friday said. “We remain committed to advancing this process and identifying the appropriate next steps to expedite the completion of Wynn’s suitability review. The MGC has a public meeting scheduled for next Thursday, and this litigation development will be on the agenda.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.