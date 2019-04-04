Wynn hearing: Elaine Wynn testifies before Mass. gaming board — LIVE BLOG

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. She is expected to testify to the Massachusetts gaming regulators Thursday, April 4, 2019. (John Locher/AP)

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., during an interview with Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Elaine Wynn is testifying before Massachusetts Gaming Commissioners in the last of a three-day adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts. She has been accused of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her ex-husband and not sharing what she knew about Steve Wynn’s alleged sexual encounters to Wynn Resorts board members.

This is a developing story. A previous version of the story appears below.

BOSTON — Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said Thursday former counsel Kim Sinatra did more to protect former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn than the company.

Maddox spoke to Massachusetts Gaming Commissioners in the last of a three-day adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.

A report released by the commission earlier this week found top executives at Wynn Resorts for years covered up reports that Steve Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist at the Wynn Las Vegas spa. The 2005 encounter led to her becoming pregnant, according to the manicurist, the report said.

The encounter — the manicurist said he forced her to have sex, but he said she pursued him in a consensual relationship — is key to the commission’s determination of whether Wynn Resorts is a suitable casino operator in Massachusetts. The settlement payment to the woman went undisclosed when the company and Steve Wynn applied for a license to operate eastern Massachusetts’ lone casino resort Encore Boston Harbor, which is slated to open in June.

Some contend that lack of disclosure should disqualify the company as an operator.

Allegations against Steve Wynn were first reported in January 2018 by the Wall Street Journal. Just over a week after the allegations surfaced, Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO, and within two months he had divested all financial holdings and was evicted from a villa he lived in at the resort.

In Thursday morning’s testimony, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said his leadership steered the company out of massive uncertainty after the shocking disclosures about sexual harassment by Steve Wynn appeared in the Wall Street Journal in January 2018. He has denied harassing anyone.

Under intense questioning from Commissioner Gayle Cameron and Chief Enforcement Counsel Loretta Lillios, Maddox said he directed the removal of Steve Wynn, the man who hired him, from Wynn Las Vegas, where he lived in a villa.

He said several subordinates failed to inform him of details about Steve Wynn’s encounters and the payment of settlements. But, he said, there has been a cultural change at the company.

“I think the tone at the top is different now. It’s not about one man,” Maddox said. “I’m the exact right person at this time to make Wynn Resorts a great company.”

Thursday afternoon, Elaine Wynn will testify. She has been accused of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her ex-husband and not sharing what she knew about Steve Wynn’s alleged sexual encounters to Wynn Resorts board members.

The co-founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., the largest shareholder in the company and the former wife of one of Las Vegas’ most dynamic casino operators is expected to answer questions about when she found out about Steve Wynn’s sexual encounter with the manicurist in 2005 and why she didn’t disclose it as a member of the board of directors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

