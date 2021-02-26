Wynn investing in Blue Wire sports podcasts, building studio

The Las Vegas resort company will build a studio in the Wynn Las Vegas casino, invest $3.5 million in Blue Wire and use the partnereship to promote WynnBET online gaming.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will invest $3.5 million in San Francisco-based Blue Wire, a sports podcasting platform, and build a studio on the casino floor to promote its WynnBET online gaming division of Wynn Resorts.

Company officials confirmed Thursday the studio would be completed in time for the 2021 football season.

We’re going to Vegas, Baby! ♠️⁰⁰Announcing a first of its kind partnership with @WynnLasVegas 👇 pic.twitter.com/QtjYqPgbCn — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) February 25, 2021

On its website, Blue Wire said it would bring together the next generation of journalists, influential fans and commentators from social media to developing former athletes with a mission to lead the conversation in sports on social media and continue that conversation on hundreds of sports podcasts that reach fans around the world.

The studio is designed to bolster WynnBET brand awareness and produce storytelling-based content in partnership with Blue Wire, which has several on-air personalities.

The studio’s location will be adjacent to the casino floor on the opposite side of the lobby.

The Blue Wire personalities are expected to interview athletes in the Wynn studio.

The development of broadcast studios is a new trend in sportsbooks. MGM Resorts International’s BetMGM partnered with The Athletic, which specializes in sports content and podcasts in January.

ESPN Radio and KOMP 92.3-FM broadcast live radio shows at the Westgate SuperBook.

In downtown Las Vegas, the three-story sportsbook at Circa hosts the Vegas Stats and Information Network with live broadcasts and podcasts.

Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming announced last year that it is acquiring Barstool Sports, a sports-based broadcast and podcast operation.

The WynnBET online gaming and sports app is available in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan and is preparing for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several pending license applications in process.

