Wynn Las Vegas employees to get free coronavirus testing
All Wynn Las Vegas employees will have access to free COVID-19 testing starting Monday.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Wednesday that the company partnered with University Medical Center to provide the testing at UMC-designated locations at no cost to Wynn Las Vegas employees.
“This will ensure that Wynn employees that would like to be tested will have access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing well in advance and leading up to the opening of the resort,” the company’s announcement said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.