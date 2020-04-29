Wynn Las Vegas employees to get free coronavirus testing

All Wynn Las Vegas employees will have access to free COVID-19 testing starting Monday.

Lights on Wynn Las Vegas show support for the city during the coronavirus pandemic, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Wednesday that the company partnered with University Medical Center to provide the testing at UMC-designated locations at no cost to Wynn Las Vegas employees.

“This will ensure that Wynn employees that would like to be tested will have access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing well in advance and leading up to the opening of the resort,” the company’s announcement said.

