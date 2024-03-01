Wynn Las Vegas lawsuit accuses Fontainebleau of poaching employees

The lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court cites several examples of how Fontainebleau convinced Wynn employees to breach their existing contracts with Wynn.

The Strip in Las Vegas, including including the Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and the High Roller as seen from the roof of Planet Hollywood Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court accusing Fontainebleau Las Vegas of poaching its employees.

The lawsuit, filed late Thursday, seeks an injunction against Fontainebleau and various subsidiaries from soliciting and hiring Wynn employees under contract.

The lawsuit cited several examples of Fontainebleau interfering with existing Wynn contracts.

