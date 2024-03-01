Wynn Las Vegas lawsuit accuses Fontainebleau of poaching employees
The lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court cites several examples of how Fontainebleau convinced Wynn employees to breach their existing contracts with Wynn.
Wynn Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court accusing Fontainebleau Las Vegas of poaching its employees.
The lawsuit, filed late Thursday, seeks an injunction against Fontainebleau and various subsidiaries from soliciting and hiring Wynn employees under contract.
The lawsuit cited several examples of Fontainebleau interfering with existing Wynn contracts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
