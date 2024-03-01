64°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Las Vegas lawsuit accuses Fontainebleau of poaching employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2024 - 9:06 am
 
The Strip in Las Vegas, including including the Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and the ...
The Strip in Las Vegas, including including the Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and the High Roller as seen from the roof of Planet Hollywood Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court accusing Fontainebleau Las Vegas of poaching its employees.

The lawsuit, filed late Thursday, seeks an injunction against Fontainebleau and various subsidiaries from soliciting and hiring Wynn employees under contract.

The lawsuit cited several examples of Fontainebleau interfering with existing Wynn contracts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

