Wynn Las Vegas to stop allowing other workers to share dealers’ tips

The company’s policy, which has prompted two lawsuits, required dealers to share about 12 percent of their pooled tips with casino service team leads. A Wynn executive informed dealers the policy will end on Nov. 12.

Table games dealer Kanie Kastroll is shown outside of Wynn Las Vegas at 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Wynn Las Vegas will end a 12-year policy of allowing other employees to share in the dealers’ tip pool.

A Wynn Las Vegas executive informed dealers Tuesday evening that the practice would end Nov. 12, said Kanie Kastroll, a dealer who has helped lead the fight against the company policy.

”I had numerous colleagues report to me about this,” said Kastroll, who was not present at the meeting Tuesday.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver confirmed the policy change Wednesday morning.

Wynn Las Vegas dealers share about 12 percent of their pooled tips with casino service team leads. The dealers claim the team leads are essentially floor supervisors and have filed two lawsuits against the company to recoup tip money paid to them.

Wynn Las Vegas launched the tip pool sharing policy in September 2006, causing an uproar among its dealers and driving them to unionize. Wynn Las Vegas is the only casino operator on the Strip to have the position of casino service team lead and to allow other employees to share in the dealer tip pool.

Wynn will replace the casino service team lead position with the casino supervisor position, which will be paid $37.50 an hour, Weaver said. That is a much higher fixed salary than the team leads earn.

”The casino service team lead position is being eliminated and a new position of casino supervisor will be created. As a result, dealers will be the only members of the tip pool,” Weaver said.

The policy change will mean Wynn Las Vegas dealers will take home about $10,000 more a year, Kastroll said.

Tuesday’s policy change announcement comes after President Donald Trump signed legislation on March 23 that forbids supervisors from sharing in an employee tip pool.

Wynn Las Vegas has previously argued that the team leads were not supervisors because they did not set work hours or pay or discipline employees.

However, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox has sought to end outstanding legal issues against the company and boost company morale since taking the helm in February following sexual harassment charges against his predecessor Steve Wynn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.