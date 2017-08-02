ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Las Vegas unveils newly renovated race and sports book – PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 5:40 pm
 

Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday unveiled a major renovation of its race and sports book.

The new space offers a high definition LED video wall, spanning 137 feet in width and 11 feet in height, with a total of 21 million pixels.

The sweeping curve layout offers patrons a viewing angle of 160 degrees horizontally and vertically and also allows for views of an additional 35 television monitors. A large bar on the casino level seats 22 guests.

Charlie’s Bar & Grill, named after Steve Wynn’s longtime friend Charlie Meyerson, debuts Friday adjacent to the race and sports book.

Encore, adjacent to Wynn Las Vegas, will debut its own permanent race and sports book on Monday.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Casinos & Gaming Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like