Wynn Las Vegas unveils newly renovated race and sports book – PHOTOS

Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday unveiled a major renovation of its race and sports book.

The new space offers a high definition LED video wall, spanning 137 feet in width and 11 feet in height, with a total of 21 million pixels.

The sweeping curve layout offers patrons a viewing angle of 160 degrees horizontally and vertically and also allows for views of an additional 35 television monitors. A large bar on the casino level seats 22 guests.

Charlie’s Bar & Grill, named after Steve Wynn’s longtime friend Charlie Meyerson, debuts Friday adjacent to the race and sports book.

Encore, adjacent to Wynn Las Vegas, will debut its own permanent race and sports book on Monday.