Wynn Las Vegas warns of layoffs following union scheduling demand

Encore and Wynn are seen on the Strip on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. says the local Culinary and Bartenders unions are requiring schedule changes, a move the company says would force layoffs.

Since reopening the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in June, the casino operator had tried to keep as many of its employees working as possible by assigning them fewer hours, according to a letter sent to staff on Monday.

But the unions are wanting full-time employees scheduled to have full-time hours — 40 hours a week.

“More people working fewer hours has created consistency and predictability at a time our employees most need it,” according to the letter, which a company spokesperson shared with the Review-Journal.

The Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 unions had approved Wynn’s approach until a month or so ago, according to the company.

Last week, the unions took action to force Wynn to return to strict union rules requiring full-time employees be scheduled to work 40 hours a week, Wynn said in the letter.

A spokeswoman for the Culinary union did not immediately respond to questions regarding the scheduling shift or the actions referenced.

Wynn said these changes will force “many employees” into layoff status, and require rebidding the shift for the majority of employees, “disrupting so many lives.”

According to Wynn, the unions agreed on Saturday to delay the forced schedule change until Jan. 11, after the holidays. Wynn “must comply” with the union’s demand, although it would “prefer to keep things as they are now and avoid the disruption.”

