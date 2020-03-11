Wynn outlines new policies amid coronavirus scare

Reservations for performances between Wednesday and April 30 can be canceled with a full refund.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are changing various policies amid the coronavirus outbreak, including a new sick leave policy for employees and increased staffing at buffet stations.

In a Wednesday press release, the company said it would enhance cleaning procedures, sanitizing high-traffic public areas more often, cleaning touch points like handrails, elevator buttons and door handles “multiple times throughout the day” and wiping down surfaces like slot machines and restaurant counters regularly.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to make Wynn and Encore a respite when you visit one of our resorts,” said CEO Matt Maddox in a letter to guests on Wednesday morning. “We’ve decided to raise our usual standards of cleanliness and health safety even higher … you can count on us to be a travel leader in meeting the challenge of the coronavirus.”

Unlike MGM Resorts International’s buffets, the The Buffet at Wynn will remain open. Effective Wednesday, it will have staff at each food station who will serve guests, eliminating the need for guests to touch the utensils.

The company has also updated its reservation policies, according to Maddox’s letter to guests.

Reservations for performances between Wednesday and April 30 can now be canceled with a full refund.

Guests can also cancel hotel reservations 72 hours in advance with no penalty if they booked via Wynn’s website or by calling the hotel directly. Wynn Insider members can cancel 48 hours in advance with no penalty.

A new employee sick leave policy offers staff members five days paid sick leave through June 30, and prohibits employees from working if they have a respiratory illness that can be transmitted. An employee diagnosed with COVID-19 would be placed on a medical leave of absence and paid for the duration of the treatment.

“We think the five days ensures people have the ability to either recover from the cold or a regular flu or determine if they have something more serious like the coronavirus,” said Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver.

If a guest gets sick, they will be instructed to return to their room and contact the front desk. The Wynn would then send a trained security team member to the room to assess the situation and take the guest’s temperature before deciding whether medical assistance is necessary.

The properties have placed hand sanitizers throughout both public and back-of-house locations, and instruct employees to wash hands before and after eating and before returning to a work area. Dealers also are instructed to wash hands after every break before returning to a table game.

The updated program follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and advice from consultant Rebecca Katz, the director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“We want you to enjoy your stay with us,” Maddox said in the letter. “We assure you we will be attentive and vigilant so you can enjoy your vacation.”

