Wynn properties adjust free self-parking policy

The company has made a change to its self-parking policy for local residents after observing how it was being utilized.

Wynn Las Vegas has changed its self-parking policy, snipping an hour of free parking off an earlier plan for local residents.

In an internal memorandum, the company’s parking services management ordered that complimentary parking for local residents would be reduced from four hours to three as of Wednesday.

A company spokesman said the company has determined that three hours works best for a guest seeing a show or dining at the property, but that four hours was being used by people seeing entertainment elsewhere.

Wynn modified its self-parking policy shortly before Sphere first opened its doors in late September.

