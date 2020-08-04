Wynn reports second-quarter losses, but all properties now open

Casinos in Las Vegas were closed most of the second quarter and Encore Boston Harbor was shuttered the entire quarter, while Macao endured stifling border closures.

Encore and Wynn in Las Vegas, Monday, March 16, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some of the first guests gamble on the casino floor during the opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The best news for Wynn Resorts Ltd. investors? All the company’s properties are open.

But that wasn’t the case during the second quarter that ended June 30.

The company opened Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in early June, and reopened its Encore Boston Harbor property in Massachusetts on July 12.

“We are pleased to be up and running again in each of our markets,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in a statement.

The company continues to work to “implement and advance strategies to mitigate the impact of the virus on our team members, our guests and our broader communities,” he said.

The company reported a net loss of $3.5 million, $6.14 a share, on revenue of $85.7 million. That compares with net income of $116.1 million, $1.44 a share, on revenue of $1.658 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

