Wynn Resorts adds 3 women to its board of directors

Former White House press secretary Dee Dee Myers and two other women with CEO experience have been named as new independent board members for the expanded Wynn Resorts board of directors.

Women now hold four of the 11 board positions, or 36 percent, with three-time CEO Barbara Atkins and Kestrel Advisors CEO Winifred “Wendy” Webb joining Myers and current member Pat Mulroy on the board.

Company officials said the new independent directors strengthen the board’s expertise in corporate governance, communications and public affairs, technology, strategic positioning, hospitality and branding.

The new additions were voted to the board at a meeting Tuesday in Las Vegas and formally announced Wednesday.

The Wynn board has been criticized for its underrepresentation of women and that criticism was amplified after former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn was accused of sexual assault and harassment by women employees over several decades. Wynn, who vehemently denies assaulting or harassing any employee, resigned as chairman and CEO on Feb. 6 and has since sold all of his company stock shares.

