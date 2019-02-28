Wynn Resorts adjudicatory hearing in Massachusetts expected in March

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in June in Everett, Massachusetts. (Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission expects Steve Wynn’s lawsuit against it and its chief investigator to be dismissed, clearing the way for a suitability hearing for new Wynn Resorts executives and board members.

Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein on Thursday said the commission has directed Executive Director Edward Bedrosian to complete final settlement agreements to satisfy Wynn Resorts’ former chairman and CEO’s claims. Steve Wynn filed the lawsuit in November that led to Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez blocking release of a report on the company’s response to a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Steve Wynn’s lawsuit named his former company, the commission and investigator Karen Wells and cited the unauthorized use of privileged attorney-client communications

The case has been scheduled to be heard by Gonzalez on Monday.

With the case on the verge of dismissal, Judd-Stein said the commission should be able to move ahead with an adjudicatory hearing on the harassment allegations and to determine the suitability of the company to be licensed to open a new resort near Boston in June.

Judd-Stein said Wells’ report is expected to be redacted to satisfy Steve Wynn’s concerns. It will be publicly released on the first day of the as-yet-unscheduled adjudicatory hearing.

When the hearing is scheduled — probably sometime in March — Wells will present information on the sexual harassment allegations to the commission. After that, company officials will be allowed to respond in a hearing that could take several days. Commissioners will then go into a closed session to deliberate before reaching a decision on the company’s suitability to operate.

Bedrosian also said the commission could consider the suitability of new Wynn executives as part of the process.

Steve Wynn would not be scrutinized since commissioners last year determined that he is no longer a “qualifier” for a state gaming license and has separated himself from the company.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.