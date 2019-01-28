Wynn Resorts admits wrongdoing, Nevada regulators find more sexual misconduct allegations

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it has agreed to a settlement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board over allegations of sexual harassment at the company.

Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in June in Everett, Massachusetts. (Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

A Wynn Resorts employee allegedly facilitated sexual relationships for Steve Wynn and his guests with cocktail servers, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a damning complaint Monday.

In a 10-count complaint against the company, the regulator said Wynn Resorts executives repeatedly failed to investigate allegations of sexual harassment over the course of a decade.

At least seven executives knew of allegations against their charismatic CEO and chairman over the course of a decade, yet did nothing to look into the matter, the complaint says.

“Multiple allegations were made by various individuals that Employee 8 had facilitated sexual relationships between cocktail servers at Wynn and Mr. Wynn and/or guests of Wynn,’’ the report said. The human resources chief knew but “did not investigate the rumors,” the complaint said.

Wynn Resorts said Monday it agreed to settle the case with Nevada regulators, one year after it started an investigation.

The amount of a fine, if any, is expected to be determined by the Nevada Gaming Commission at its Feb. 28 meeting.

Any employee that the regulator determined was aware of sexual harassment allegations and did not investigate or report “is no longer with the company,” Wynn Resorts said in the statement.

