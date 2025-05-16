75°F
Wynn Resorts agrees to $5.5M fine related to illegal transactions

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a complaint from the Nevada Gaming C ...
Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a complaint from the Nevada Gaming Control Board related to its use of unlicensed money transmitting businesses in a scheme to recruit high-rollers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 10:06 am
 

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a complaint from the Nevada Gaming Control Board related to its use of unlicensed money transmitting businesses in a scheme to recruit high-rollers.

The proposed settlement, which could be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission as soon as next week, is related to a scheme that led to Wynn forfeiting $130.1 million in a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California and the U.S. Department of Justice to end an investigation in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

