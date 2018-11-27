Wynn Resorts announces $10M donation to Massachusetts charities

The company says it will develop an advisory committee to distribute funds toward the education of at-risk-youth, cultural enrichment and other needs over the next four years.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachussets, under construction Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The resort, scheduled to open June 2019, will have 671 rooms including 104 suites. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Encore Boston Harbor will commit $10 million over the next four years to support social programs and civic institutions in Massachusetts, representatives of Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Tuesday.

As part of a “Giving Tuesday” donation, the company said it would develop an advisory committee with the Connors Family Office, a business support services company, to distribute funds toward the education of at-risk-youth, cultural enrichment and other needs.

Encore Boston Harbor is scheduled to open in June, but the company is facing an adjudicatory hearing before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission over allegations that former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn sexually harassed female employees for decades. A hearing has been delayed pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by Steve Wynn over the commission’s use of privileged attorney-client communications to develop an investigative report. Wynn is no longer with the company and denies the allegations.

“Giving back to the communities where our employees and guests live and work has always been a part of who we are as a company,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in the announcement. “It’s not in our corporate DNA to just write a check for a donation or buy a table at a charity event. We want to make an impactful difference in the lives of people and effect real and positive changes in our communities. We believe committing $10 million and teaming with the Connors Family Office will go a long way toward realizing our goal.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.