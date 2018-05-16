Wynn Resorts best days are ahead, CEO says

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox assured company shareholders Wednesday that the company’s best days are ahead of it with growth in Las Vegas and Macau on the horizon and no plans to sell its under-construction Boston project.

Matt Maddox is the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Maddox, who took command of the company after founder Steve Wynn resigned in February, said he was always being groomed to one day become CEO, but the plan was accelerated after Steve Wynn was accused in January of sexual harassment at his resorts.

Steve Wynn has denied accusations that he assaulted or harassed workers, but stepped down, saying that the barrage of complaints was minimizing his leadership efforts.

Wednesday marked Maddox’s first appearance as the company’s top executive at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting that brought investors from around the country and lasted about 45 minutes.

