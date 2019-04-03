Wynn Resorts board member blames Elaine Wynn during testimony

Wynn Resorts Ltd. board member Pat Mulroy speaks during a women's forum at the Wynn hotel and casino in Las Vegas in this May 14, 2018 photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Outdoor terraces, which are part of the Grand Ballroom and meeting/event space, overlooking the Encore Harborwalk at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The resort, scheduled to open June 2019, will have 671 rooms including 104 suites. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

BOSTON — Wynn Resorts Ltd. board member Pat Mulroy left no doubt with Massachusetts Gaming commissioners who she believes is responsible for the company’s failure to disclose a settlement payment to regulators in 2005.

She laid the blame on former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, former general counsel Kim Sinatra and Wynn’s former wife, Elaine Wynn, the company’s largest shareholder.

Mulroy’s comments came Wednesday in the second day of a three-day adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts. The company is scheduled to open its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor property in June and already has begun hiring employees and booking reservations.

Mulroy said she first learned of a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist who became pregnant after she alleged Steve Wynn forced her to have sex with him when Elaine Wynn filed a crossclaim in a court action related to her divorce settlement with Steve Wynn. That information was disclosed at her first meeting as a director in March 2016. Mulroy said she felt as if she had “walked into a war zone.”

She said board members were angry with Elaine Wynn, particularly after Steve Wynn said the allegations were untrue and were a part of her legal strategy to leverage a better divorce settlement.

Mulroy also testified that Sinatra never disclosed the settlement with the manicurist prior to Elaine Wynn’s crossclaim and that Sinatra later indicated the manicurist initiated the sexual encounter and that it was a one-time incident that occurred 11 years earlier and was “old and cold.”

Elaine Wynn is expected to testify later Wednesday or Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

