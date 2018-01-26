Wynn Resorts denies sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn

Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

Casino resort developer Steve Wynn speaks at the Hospitality Design Exposition and Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Casino resort developer Steve Wynn speaks at the Hospitality Design Exposition and Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the 75-year-old billionaire and longtime Las Vegas casino developer. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The company says it is committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.” Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.

Shares of Wynn Resorts were sent tumbling Friday after the report.

As of 9:55 a.m. PST, Wynn Resorts stock had dropped by 7.1 percent, or $14.30, to $186.30 per share, according to figures on Yahoo Finance.

By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.