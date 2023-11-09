Wynn Resorts expected to come to agreement with Culinary union soon

Wynn Resorts Ltd., like MGM Resorts International on Wednesday, is expected to capitalize on results from Macao and is on the verge of settling with the Culinary union.

Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gaming industry analysts are expecting results similar to those reported by rival MGM Resorts International when the company announces third-quarter earnings Thursday.

Like MGM, Wynn has operations in Macao that are expected to soar above the year-ago quarter.

In addition, Wynn is expected to be on the verge of settling contract negotiations with the Culinary union Thursday or early Friday.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM have announced tentative settlement agreements with the union for a new five-year contract.

