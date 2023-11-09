67°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts expected to come to agreement with Culinary union soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 1:48 pm
 
Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gaming industry analysts are expecting results similar to those reported by rival MGM Resorts International when the company announces third-quarter earnings Thursday.

Like MGM, Wynn has operations in Macao that are expected to soar above the year-ago quarter.

In addition, Wynn is expected to be on the verge of settling contract negotiations with the Culinary union Thursday or early Friday.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM have announced tentative settlement agreements with the union for a new five-year contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

