Wynn Resorts eyes $7.1B deal for Australia-based gaming operator

This June 17, 2014, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP file)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is seeking to take over smaller, overseas rival Crown Resorts for $7.1 billion in one of the casino industry’s biggest transactions in years.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts is offering to pay an even combination of cash and shares, the Melbourne-based operator said in a statement. Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver declined to comment.

Wynn’s offer values Crown’s shares at AU$14.75, about $10.50, a 26 percent premium to Monday’s close. Shares of Crown surged 20 percent Tuesday morning in Australia to AU$14.19.

‘’The Crown Board has not yet considered the most recent proposal from Wynn. The discussions between Crown and Wynn are at a preliminary stage and no agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction,’’ Crown Resorts said in the statement.

Crown Resorts owns and operates Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex, two of Australia’s leading resorts. Crown Resorts also owns and operates Crown Aspinalls in London.

The acquisition would be the first by Wynn Resorts, whose CEO Matt Maddox is forging his own path since taking the helm from founder Steve Wynn in February 2018. Maddox last year canceled plans by his predecessor to invest billions in new projects in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts operates four casinos, including two in Las Vegas and two in Macau.

The bid for Crown Resorts comes as Wynn Resorts is trying to shake off a scandal that could cost the company its license in Massachusetts and hurt its chances to enter the massive Japanese gaming market.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is considering punishing the company for not disclosing sexual harassment allegations against Steve Wynn when it bid for a state gaming license in 2013. Wynn Resorts’ $2.6 billion Boston-area casino is expected to open in June.

Wynn Resorts said it plans to seek a gaming license in Japan when the Asian nation opens up the bidding process in the near future.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.