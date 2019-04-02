MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Wynn Resorts failed to report sex allegations to Mass. gaming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2019 - 7:34 am
 
Updated April 2, 2019 - 9:37 am

BOSTON — Former CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd. Steve Wynn, as well as Elaine Wynn and former general counsel Kimmarie Sinatra failed to disclose a settlement to Massachusetts regulators when the company first went through the approval process for its area gaming license, according to an investigation completed by Massachusetts regulators.

The regulator released the redacted 199-page investigate report Tuesday morning before receiving testimony from four of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau agents. The company will be given an opportunity to respond through CEO Matt Maddox and board Chairman Phil Satre as well as several other Wynn board members and executives called forward by the commission.

The stakes are high for the company because it is planning to open its $2.6 billion resort, Encore Boston Harbor, in Everett, Massachusetts, in June and already has begun hiring employees and taking reservations.

The five-member commission will try to determine when company executives learned of and how they reacted to sexual harassment allegations against former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn reported in January 2018. Steve Wynn has denied all harassment accusations, but resigned his position in February 2018 and separated himself from the company later in the year.

The report focuses on Wynn Resorts’ failure to report a $7.5 million settlement with a company manicurist who accused Steve Wynn of forcing her to have sex with him. The report says three individual licensed qualifiers — Steve Wynn, his former wife, Elaine, and general counsel Kim Sinatra — “had knowledge of a settlement agreement from 2005,” but failed to disclose it when the company appeared before the commission for licensing in 2013.

The company has responded that Wynn Resorts is an entirely different company now than it was a year ago. It issued a statement prior to the hearing Tuesday explaining that “Wynn Resorts has changed from a founder-led organization to a global enterprise overseen by a capable, independent and accountable board of directors.”

Also prior to the beginning of the hearing, a gaming industry analyst said he expects Wynn Resorts will be allowed to keep its license, but would be heavily fined.

“It’s impossible to tell how these things will go, but based on the information available, we expect Wynn Resorts to maintain its license but get hit with a substantial fine (greater than the $20 million levied by Nevada Gaming Commission), and be subjected to regulatory probation and additional oversight,” John DeCree, a Las Vegas-based analyst with Union Gaming said in a report to investors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Mass. Gaming Commission Report on Wynn Resorts (Redacted) by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

