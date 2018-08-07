Wynn Resorts finishes sexual harassment investigation of Steve Wynn

The committee — composed of independent directors — made its final presentation on its findings to the board August 3, the company said in a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Wynn's properties Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas, right, on the Vegas Strip on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said its special committee has finished an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against company founder Steve Wynn.

The committee — composed of independent directors — made its final presentation on its findings to the board August 3, the company said in a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report will be handed over to gaming regulators who are conducting their own investigations into Wynn Resorts, the company said. The findings will not be published until regulators finish their investigations.

Massachusetts expects to finish its investigation “this summer,” spokeswoman Elaine Driscoll said last month. The Nevada Gaming Control Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the conclusion of its investigation.

The special committee was formed on January 26 after allegations emerged that Steve Wynn sexually harassed employees over a period of decades. Steve Wynn, who stepped down in Feburary, denies the allegations.

The committee hired Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as outside counsel to assist with its investigation. Kim Sinatra, Wynn Resorts’ former general counsel and one of the most powerful people in the company, had been a partner at the law firm.

Committee member Pat Mulroy said in May that 114 people had been interviewed and more than 3 million documents reviewed as part of the investigation.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.