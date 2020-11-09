Wynn Resorts health consultant to advise Biden’s COVID task force

A health security professor who worked with Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox has been asked to coordinate efforts for President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force.

This Aug. 7, 2020, file photo shows Wynn Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A health security adviser who assisted Wynn Resorts Ltd. address the coronavirus pandemic is set to advise President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force, Biden’s transition team announced Monday.

Rebecca Katz, a well-known Georgetown University global health security professor, won’t serve on the Biden task force, but will guide in the incoming administration’s preparations.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox introduced Katz in company video in March at a time when company executives were encouraging workers to stay at home and not congregate while assuring them that they would continue to be paid.

Katz, director of the Center for Global Health Science and security at the Georgetown University Medical Center, addressed the 15,000 employees at Wynn’s Las Vegas and Boston properties at the time.

Maddox said he communicated with Katz almost daily and also received information on the disease in Macao as the company had just experienced closures in that market.

Early on, Katz projected explosive growth in the infection rate having followed the outbreak in Wuhan, China, since December.

