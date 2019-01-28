Wynn Resorts, Nevada regulators settle over sexual misconduct allegations

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it has agreed to a settlement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board over allegations of sexual harassment at the company.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in June in Everett, Massachusetts. (Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts on the Las Vegas strip. (John Locher/AP, File)

The casino operator did not state the size of a potential fine by the regulator.

“We look forward to appearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission to review the settlement and establish the final resolution of the investigation,” Wynn Resorts said in a statement Monday morning.

The regulator opened an investigation into Wynn Resorts exactly one year ago following a Wall Street Journal article that alleged CEO and Chairman Steve Wynn sexually harassed employees for decades. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Any employee that the regulator determined was aware of sexual harassment allegations and did not investigate or report “is no longer with the company,” Wynn Resorts said in the statement.

Wynn announced in December that Wynn Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden would step down at the beginning of January. No reason was given at the time.

Kim Sinatra stepped down as general counsel and corporate secretary in July. Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder Elaine Wynn told a court last year she informed Sinatra that Steve Wynn had settled with a former female employee.

The report implies that current CEO and Steve Wynn’s right hand man Matt Maddox was unaware, easing concerns he might be forced out, gaming analysts said.

The report has “no negative implications for Wynn’s current CEO Matt Maddox,” JPMorgan said in a note.

Monday’s announcement should also reduce fears Wynn Resorts could lose its casino license in Massachusetts, JPMorgan said.

Regulators in Massachusetts opened an additional investigation into Wynn Resorts following the allegations last year. The company is scheduled to open its $2.5 billion Boston casino in June.

“Given the Nevada Gaming Control Board settlement, we have a hard time imagining there will be a much different outcome in Massachusetts,” JPMorgan said.

“We also view the settlement as clearing the way for Wynn to fully focus on its main growth drivers, including the $2.5b Encore Boston Harbor, expanding group business in Las Vegas, and more capex driven growth in Macau,” JPMorgan said.

Shares of Wynn Resorts slipped 50 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $118.02. The shares are outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which has fallen 1.1 percent.

