104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts plans $2B expansion in Macau

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2019 - 5:22 pm
 

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced plans Wednesday for a $2 billion expansion project in Macau, adding non-gaming assets like a theater and sculpture gardens.

The Crystal Pavilion complex would sit near the Wynn Palace and include two hotel towers that add nearly 1,300 rooms and suites.

This would be “a significant driver of demand to Wynn Palace,” said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree. “The company could definitely use more hotel rooms.”

The expansion

The first phase of the expansion — estimated to cost $2 billion — includes a hotel tower with about 650 rooms, a 270 degree immersive theater, an Asian gourmet food pavilion, art sculpture gardens, and a glass and steel structure inspired by the shape of a water lily, according to a report from J.P. Morgan.

Grant Govertsen, managing director of Union Gaming in Macau, said while nongaming assets in the Chinese gaming enclave often aren’t as profitable as their gaming counterparts, it’s important for developers to create projects that fit the taste of Chinese consumers and their “growing sophistication.”

“Wynn is known for building best product in Macau, and their Crystal Pavilion project will likely further cement the company’s status as the preferred destination for high-end players,” Govertsen said.

Construction is expected to begin late 2021, with an opening set for 2024. Wynn expects to attract between 7 million and 10 million visitors annually and make between 15 and 20 percent return on invested capital. This would add an additional $300 to $400 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to the J.P. Morgan report.

The company also is working on a $125 million renovation of Wynn Macau, updating about 400 rooms and suites at the Encore tower, expanding its retail space by about 7,000 square feet, and adding two restaurants near the casino. These projects are underway and expected to be complete by the end of the year, according to a 2019 Investor Day presentation from the company.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver declined to comment.

Plans

The expansion announcement comes as Wynn is gearing up to renew its Macau license in 2022.

“This type of investment in non-gaming amenities will not only help Wynn’s business in Macau but help (strengthen Macau’s) position in the global leisure market and help Macau evolve into more than just a gaming destination,” DeCree said. “All of that should be received favorably by the government in Macau.”

DeCree said he doesn’t believe trade tensions among China and the U.S. will factor into the expansion plans.

“Regardless of trade tensions, it sounds like the project will move forward,” he said. “But we don’t expect any real capital deployment until 2021.”

A second phase will add a hotel tower with about 650 rooms. Timing and costs have not been released.

Missing expectations

Wynn shares fell $3.39, 2.53 percent, to $130.34 Wednesday.

J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff said Wynn’s target to grow Macau gaming revenue 3.5 percent through 2021 growth was conservative.

“Today’s pullback reflects some level of disappointment in the assumption of 3.5% annual growth in Macau, and slightly higher (capital expenditure) for Wynn Palace’s Crystal Pavilion expansion,” Greff said in a report.

A Stifel report led by Steven Wieczynski called the 3.5 percent a “glaring outlier” to the forecast.

“Management has very limited visibility into the Macau market (especially around the VIP market) and it does them no good to throw some obscene GGR growth forecast out there that eventually proves aggressive,” the report reads. “Having said that, we would be willing to wager a large sum of money on the ‘over’ 3.5% growth rate for Macau in the next couple of years.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Review-Journal file photo)
Sahara Las Vegas looking to leave NV Energy
By / RJ

Both the Sahara and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno — two properties owned by Alex Meruelo — submitted their initial applications to the Public Utilities Commission in December.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.