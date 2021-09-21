Wynn Resorts pledges to meet environmental goals to combat climate change

The company’s environmental, social and governance report lists goals to substantially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and bump up green energy use to 50% by 2030.

Wynn Resorts officials say they hope to reduce or offset all carbon dioxide produced by the company by 2050 and increase renewable energy use to 50 percent of consumption by 2030. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas-based company on Tuesday issued its environmental, social and governance report pledging commitment to defined goals to decrease emissions and confront climate change.

“A truly great company, one founded on the belief that excellence is not just an aspiration but a necessity, and operating in today’s socially and environmentally fraught world, is called to a higher standard: to take responsibility, not just for our decisions, but for the all future impacts of those decisions,” Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said in the report’s forward.

“Decision-making with careful consideration to the impacts 20 or 30 years from now isn’t just essential, it’s an existential imperative,” he said. “That is what the future demands of us.”

The Wynn Resorts sustainability program, known as Goldleaf, includes scientific solutions to a wide range of environment and climate challenges unique to each resort that Wynn Resorts operates in Las Vegas, Boston and Macao.

