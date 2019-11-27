Wynn Resorts reaches $41M settlement on shareholder lawsuits

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has been awarded a $41 million settlement in its consolidated derivative lawsuit.

A view of Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, shareholders began filing lawsuits against the company and its board of directors, claiming the allegations devalued the company’s stock.

According to a Wednesday statement from Wynn, “neither the company nor its current or former directors and officers were found to have committed any wrongdoing in connection with the settlement,” which is subject to court approval.

Under the settlement, the company will receive $41 million — $21 million from insurance carriers and $20 million from Steve Wynn himself. The settlement also credits Wynn Resorts with $49 million from corporate governance enhancements.

As part of the settlement, Wynn Resorts is set to amend its bylaws to separate the role of chairman and CEO and require a majority vote of the shareholders for the election or reelection of directors.

