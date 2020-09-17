86°F
Las Vegas NV
Wynn Resorts says nearly 550 employees have tested positive for COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 10:04 am
 

Nearly 550 Wynn Las Vegas employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced that 548 of 15,051 total tests administered returned positive, for a positivity rate of 3.6 percent. The company said 497 of the 548 positive tests came after Wynn Las Vegas reopened in June.

Last month, Wynn Resorts became the first resort company on the Strip to announce the number of positive COVID-19 tests among employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

