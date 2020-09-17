Wynn Resorts says nearly 550 employees have tested positive for COVID

Nearly 550 Wynn Las Vegas employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

Signs inside Wynn Las Vegas informing guests about coronavirus testing on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced that 548 of 15,051 total tests administered returned positive, for a positivity rate of 3.6 percent. The company said 497 of the 548 positive tests came after Wynn Las Vegas reopened in June.

Last month, Wynn Resorts became the first resort company on the Strip to announce the number of positive COVID-19 tests among employees.

