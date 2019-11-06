Wynn Resorts sees 3rd-quarter revenue decline 3.6%

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw revenue decline 3.6 percent to $1.648 billion for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

A view of Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Poor gaming hold in Las Vegas and Macao dampened Wynn Resorts Ltd. third-quarter earnings, the company reported Wednesday.

The company took a $3.5 million loss, 3 cents a share, for the quarter compared with net income of $156.1 million, $1.44, for the third quarter of 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

