Wynn Resorts sees 3rd-quarter revenue decline 3.6%
Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw revenue decline 3.6 percent to $1.648 billion for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.
Poor gaming hold in Las Vegas and Macao dampened Wynn Resorts Ltd. third-quarter earnings, the company reported Wednesday.
The company took a $3.5 million loss, 3 cents a share, for the quarter compared with net income of $156.1 million, $1.44, for the third quarter of 2018.
