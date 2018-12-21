Wynn Resorts shakeup continues with departure of longtime board member

Alvin Shoemaker, the last of the long-serving Wynn Resorts board members, announced he will leave on Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

Wynn hotel-casino photographed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wynn Resorts continues to make executive and board changes ahead of a key meeting next month with Massachusetts regulators in a bid to save its $2.5 billion Boston project.

Alvin Shoemaker, the last of the long-serving Wynn Resorts board members, announced he will leave on Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

Shoemaker is the seventh Wynn director to step down this year following a report that founder and then-CEO Steve Wynn sexually harassed employees for decades. The board was heavily criticized for being too loyal to Steve Wynn, who also served as its chairman.

New Wynn Resorts Chairman Phil Satre said earlier this week that the company may bring its entire board of directors to Massachusetts to present why it should be found suitable for a license. Wynn Resorts plans to open its Boston casino in June.

Shoemaker could have potentially faced the most heat from regulators as he has served on the board since 2002, a period during which Steve Wynn paid $7.5 million to settle a case with a former female employee.

His departure also enables Wynn Resorts to further demonstrate to Massachusetts regulators that it has acted swiftly to clean up its board and management. The nine-member Wynn Resorts board now includes six new members.

Shoemaker’s departure comes a week after Wynn Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden announced he would retire early next year. Wooden has served as president since 2013.

