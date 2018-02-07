Wynn Resorts shareholder sues company’s founder, board

The investor filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against Steve Wynn and the company’s board of directors for allegedly “disregarding a sustained pattern of sexual harassment and egregious misconduct” by the ex-CEO.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts, March 15, 2016. Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

A Wynn Resorts shareholder has filed a lawsuit against founder Steve Wynn and the company’s board of directors for allegedly “turning a blind eye and disregarding a sustained pattern of sexual harassment and egregious misconduct” by the former CEO.

In the 42-page shareholder derivative lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Clark County District Court, Norfolk County Retirement System seeks unspecified redress from the injury and losses as a result of breaches of fiduciary duty, abuses of fiduciary power, sexual harassment and violations of law committed by the company’s founder, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Wynn stepped down as CEO and chairman of the company Tuesday.

The suit was filed by the Las Vegas law firm Eglet Prince and Chimicles & Tikellis LLP.

A shareholder derivative lawsuit is brought by a shareholder on behalf of a corporation, and generally is filed when the corporation has a valid cause of action, but has refused to use it, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell University. This often happens when the defendant in the suit is someone close to the company, like a director or a corporate officer. If the suit is successful, the proceeds go to the corporation, not to the shareholder who brought the suit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

Read complete coverage about Steve Wynn and the accusations of sexual misconduct