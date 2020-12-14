59°F
Wynn Rewards loyalty program coming to Las Vegas next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 2:09 pm
 
Encore and Wynn on the Las Vegas Strip on May 26, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will roll out its rebranded loyalty club to Las Vegas next week, the company announced Monday.

Wynn Rewards will debut Dec. 21, replacing the company’s existing Red Card loyalty program. The program launched at Encore Boston Harbor earlier this year.

Wynn Rewards includes three member tiers: Red, Platinum and Black. New members can sign up for free starting at the Red tier, which offers special pricing on hotel accommodations, invitations to events and promotions, and the ability to earn slot points called “Freecredit” towards free slot play. In addition, Wynn Rewards members can now earn what it calls “Compdollars” while playing table games and slot machines that can be redeemed for amenities, including hotel rooms, spa and salon treatments, dining and golf.

Existing Red Card holders will automatically be enrolled in Wynn Rewards.

The midlevel Platinum tier gives members a 20 percent bonus on slot points while the Black tier adds a 30 percent bonus.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

