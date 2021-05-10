88°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn spinning off WynnBET to new company with Knights owner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley at Rock Creek Cattle Company on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Deer Lodge, Mont. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is beefing up its sports presence with a plan to spin off its WynnBET mobile sports app and merge into a new publicly traded company with investor William Foley, principal owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Company executives announced during Monday’s Wynn Resorts earnings call that the company has signed an agreement with Foley’s Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. The deal will separate Wynn Interactive Ltd., a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, into an independent public company.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will retain the “Wynn Interactive, Ltd.” name and relist its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “WBET.”

“We are confident that this transaction will unlock the tremendous potential of Wynn Interactive to further accelerate growth and enable the business to capture the massive opportunity in North America,” said Wynn CEO Matt Maddox.

“Bill Foley is the ideal partner to ensure continued success – his track record with business combinations, extensive experience growing marquee consumer brands and partnering to maximize value in businesses like ours will be invaluable as we continue scaling,” Maddox said.

Maddox said during the earnings call that while Wynn posted a 44.8 percent decline in revenue and a net loss for the quarter that ended March 31, momentum has been accelerating since the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

