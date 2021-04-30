WynnBET sports-betting app approved for wagering in Tennessee

Capitalizing on a partnership with the National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies, WynnBET is being activated at upcoming Grizzlies home games in May.

A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. unveiled its WynnBET sports wagering app in Tennessee Friday, the sixth state in which the mobile betting program is available, the company said.

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corp.’s board of directors authorized the app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

Wynn will carry out its previously announced marketing collaboration with the National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies with activations planned at May 10, 11, 13, and 14 home games at FedExForum.

WynnBET was launched in the last nine months in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee and the company is working with regulators to be available in Nevada, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company has engineered partnerships with NASCAR and the NBA Detroit Pistons as well as the Grizzlies.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.